An Amber Alert was cancelled early Tuesday morning for an 11-month-old initially believed to be missing from the Clear Lake/southeast Houston area.Houston police had been looking for the child, Naiyva Zeira Lee, and her mother, 21-year-old Nancy Reed, since Monday night.The alert went out just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, but was cancelled about 30 minutes later after officials say Reed saw the alert and called them.She is being questioned. The baby was found safe.There are no arrests or charges at this time.