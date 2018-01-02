Police searching for man who stole car with child inside

This is a pic of the suspect that stole vehicle and abandoned 7 month baby on the side of the road on such frigid night! Recognize him call pct 4 281-376-3472 pic.twitter.com/sRvUJ0IMGO — Precinct 4 Constable (@pct4constable) January 2, 2018

Deputies are searching for a man who stole a vehicle with an infant inside Monday night.The missing baby was found safe after a frantic search took place in north Harris County.According to Pct. 4 Constable's Office, Amber King got out of her vehicle at a gas station near Treaschwig Road and Aldine Westfield. She told investigators that her 7-month-old daughter, Allison, was in the car when someone jumped in the driver seat and drove off.Investigators said the baby was found in her car seat on the side of the road in the freezing cold.Deputies are still searching for the suspect and a 2007 Black Nissan Sentra with Texas license plate JXN2296.Anyone with information is asked to call 281-376-3472.