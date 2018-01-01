FOOD & DRINK

'Skinny' wines cut calories, but not by much

Putting low calorie wines to the test (KTRK)

If you're a calorie-conscious wine lover, you've probably stumbled upon "skinny" wines. They claim to provide the same delicious beverage without all those pesky calories. But are the calorie savings worth the compromise?

Flavor, aroma and balance matter when choosing a glass of wine. But if you're on a diet, calorie content might be on your mind.

RELATED: Weight Watchers introduces diet wine
There are about 120 calories in a glass of white table wine. But, depending on the variety, "skinny" wines have 15 to 30 percent fewer calories. You could save anywhere from 20 to 40 calories on a typical glass.

So where do the calorie savings come from?

It's not sugar - red wine contains less than a gram of sugar per glass; white wine has about 1-and-a-half grams in every glass.

Winemakers looking to control calories tend to lower the alcohol content, insisting the process maintains flavor, aroma, and feel of a full-alcohol wine.

But wine experts say the calorie savings from "skinny" wine is negligible. They suggest you savor every sip and tally up calories elsewhere.

