Flavor, aroma and balance matter when choosing a glass of wine. But if you're on a diet, calorie content might be on your mind.
There are about 120 calories in a glass of white table wine. But, depending on the variety, "skinny" wines have 15 to 30 percent fewer calories. You could save anywhere from 20 to 40 calories on a typical glass.
So where do the calorie savings come from?
It's not sugar - red wine contains less than a gram of sugar per glass; white wine has about 1-and-a-half grams in every glass.
Winemakers looking to control calories tend to lower the alcohol content, insisting the process maintains flavor, aroma, and feel of a full-alcohol wine.
But wine experts say the calorie savings from "skinny" wine is negligible. They suggest you savor every sip and tally up calories elsewhere.
