PETS & ANIMALS

Firefighters rescue dog from icy water in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters braved the brutal cold to rescue a dog that fell through the ice in Oaklyn, New Jersey. (WPVI)

OAKLYN, New Jersey --
Firefighters braved the brutal cold to rescue a dog that fell through the ice in Oaklyn, New Jersey.

The Oaklyn Fire Department posted pictures of Saturday's rescue on the department's Facebook page.

The department said Station 18 was dispatched for an animal rescue call on Newton Creek near a home on Kendall Boulevard.

Witnesses reportedly saw the dog walking on the ice before it fell through and into the water.

The dog was retrieved and brought back to shore.

The Courier-Post reports that the dog had been reported missing earlier in the day and was reunited with its owners later in the day.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
pets-animalswater rescueiceice rescueanimal rescueu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Delta ships puppy to wrong destination
Officers wrangle four-legged landscapers after goats, donkey walk off job
SPONSORED: Pick Your Pet
Happy Panda Day!
United: Flight attendant 'did not knowingly place' dog in bin
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Suspicious package being investigated Austin FedEx facility
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Show More
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
More News
Top Video
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Suspicious package being investigated Austin FedEx facility
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
More Video