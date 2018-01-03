COVER UP: Dangerously cold temps moving into Houston area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2851563" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Icy road conditions reported throughout Houston.

A hard freeze overnight could lead to some dangerous road conditions through the night and Wednesday morning.The second round of wintry weather is starting to fade as the light snow and sleet pushes to the east.By 6 a.m., we will begin to see several hours below 25 degrees; in some spots, the temperatures will be well below 25 degrees for as many as eight to 10 hours.With that kind of weather, pipes can burst and those temperatures can have adverse effects for people who may be in the elements for long period of time.If you are hoping for a reprieve from the cold, the bad news is we have another hard freeze expected Wednesday night going into Thursday.