WEATHER

COVER UP: Dangerously cold temps moving into Houston area

EMBED </>More Videos

A Hard Freeze Warning has been issue for most of southeast Texas. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A hard freeze overnight could lead to some dangerous road conditions through the night and Wednesday morning.

The second round of wintry weather is starting to fade as the light snow and sleet pushes to the east.

By 6 a.m., we will begin to see several hours below 25 degrees; in some spots, the temperatures will be well below 25 degrees for as many as eight to 10 hours.

With that kind of weather, pipes can burst and those temperatures can have adverse effects for people who may be in the elements for long period of time.

If you are hoping for a reprieve from the cold, the bad news is we have another hard freeze expected Wednesday night going into Thursday.

EMBED More News Videos

Icy road conditions reported throughout Houston.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
weathercoldwinter weatherfreezeHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Cool mornings and mild afternoons the next few days
Difference between meteorological vs astronomical spring
How pollen affects your health
Where does 'in like a lion, out like a lamb' come from?
Storms dump rain and hail on counties north of Houston
More Weather
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
More News
Top Video
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
More Video