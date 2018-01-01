SOCIETY

Woman refuses to believe her boyfriend's proposal is real

A woman didn't believe her boyfriend was really proposing. (KTRK)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (KTRK) --
A woman had a hard time believing her boyfriend's proposal to her was the real deal.

Chris Morley posted a video of the proposal on Facebook. While Morley is down on one knee showing her the ring, his girlfriend asks, "Are you being serious right now?"

She finally believed him when her mom and best friend behind the camera said it was real. For the record, she said yes.

Morley told ABC News his girlfriend was so skeptical because they play pranks on each other all the time.

He also said the proposal was the longest two minutes of his life! Watch the full proposal in the video above.

