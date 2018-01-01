First babies born in Houston in 2018

The first babies of 2018 have made their arrival in Houston.At Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital, the first baby of the year is Jose Luis Hermida III. He was born at 12:19 a.m. on Monday.Jose, nicknamed "Pollo," has an older sister who is 1-year-old.A new mother at Texas Children's Hospital is also celebrating her New Year's bundle of joy. The first baby delivered there arrived at 12:27 a.m.At Cy-Fair Hospital, the first baby of the year was Elia Christina Pol. She was born at 12:04 a.m.