Runners brave chilly temperatures as Houston area prepares for freeze

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Runners participating in a race to raise money for pediatric cancer faced some frigid temperatures Monday morning.
The 55-hour race held at Missouri City's Buffalo Run Park started Saturday morning at 7 and is set to finish at 2 p.m. on New Year's Day. The event benefits the Snowdrop Foundation.
However, along with the course, runners have also had to deal with freezing conditions. A medical tent turned into a warming area overnight for the handful of runners who showed signs of hypothermia.
Those symptoms include shivering uncontrollably and feeling sleepy.
Meanwhile, homeowners across the Houston area are spending the day preparing for the hard freeze that will stick around this week.
Making sure filters in your home are clean before turning on your heater and topping off the antifreeze in your car to keep your engine safe are among the top things you can do to get ready.
