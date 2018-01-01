WEATHER

Runners brave chilly temperatures as Houston area prepares for freeze

EMBED </>More Videos

Runners brave chilly temperatures to raise money for pediatric cancer. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Runners participating in a race to raise money for pediatric cancer faced some frigid temperatures Monday morning.

The 55-hour race held at Missouri City's Buffalo Run Park started Saturday morning at 7 and is set to finish at 2 p.m. on New Year's Day. The event benefits the Snowdrop Foundation.

However, along with the course, runners have also had to deal with freezing conditions. A medical tent turned into a warming area overnight for the handful of runners who showed signs of hypothermia.

Those symptoms include shivering uncontrollably and feeling sleepy.

Meanwhile, homeowners across the Houston area are spending the day preparing for the hard freeze that will stick around this week.

Making sure filters in your home are clean before turning on your heater and topping off the antifreeze in your car to keep your engine safe are among the top things you can do to get ready.

Related: Is your home winter weather ready?

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
weatherwinter weatherfreezerunningHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Cool mornings and mild afternoons the next few days
Difference between meteorological vs astronomical spring
How pollen affects your health
Where does 'in like a lion, out like a lamb' come from?
Storms dump rain and hail on counties north of Houston
More Weather
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Suspicious package being investigated Austin FedEx facility
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Show More
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
More News
Top Video
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Suspicious package being investigated Austin FedEx facility
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
More Video