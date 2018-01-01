Police say a grand jury will decide whether to charge a man who allegedly shot and killed his older brother in east Houston.The incident happened in the 700 block of Fawn Drive at about 4 a.m."It was very shocking," said eyewitness Stephen Rosas.Rosas lives next door and was returning home at the same time.He said he heard arguing."One guy just started shouting more and you could hear him banging on their windows asking for the guy to come out," he said.Rosas says he heard a window shatter, then a sound he won't soon forget."About 3-4 shots fired. That's when I picked up the cell phone and called 911 and told them they need to get over here right away," he said.Police said what Rosas heard was a fight between an older and younger brother in which the older brother used a shovel to break the rear glass door of a home. Investigators said the younger man opened fire as the older brother entered.Rosas says moments after the shooting he saw the gunman outside the home with the weapon still in hand."It's real crazy. Happened so quick. Barely any time to respond as far as what happened," he said.Police cannot tell us what the brothers were arguing over, only that the fight began at a New Year's Eve party elsewhere.According to investigators, the younger man repeatedly warned the older not to come into the home or he'd be shot.Police said the younger brother did not run. He remained at the scene as they began their investigation.As things stand now there has been no arrest. Authorities have not released the names of those involved.