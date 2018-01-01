PALM BEACH, Florida (KTRK) --President Trump wished Americans a happy New Year, but he also had a few people to call out before 2018 arrived.
The president tweeted on New Year's Eve that, "As our country rapidly grows stronger and smarter, I want to wish all of my friends, supporters, enemies, haters and even the dishonest Fake News Media, a Happy and Healthy New Year."
As our Country rapidly grows stronger and smarter, I want to wish all of my friends, supporters, enemies, haters, and even the very dishonest Fake News Media, a Happy and Healthy New Year. 2018 will be a great year for America!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017
The president and first lady Melania Trump hosted a New Year's Eve gala at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Before entering the party, the president spoke to reporters. He predicted a "fantastic 2018" and said the stock market will continue to rise.
When asked for his reaction to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un's remarks about having a nuclear button on his desk, the president responded only by saying, "We'll see."
The couple's son, Barron, also attended the party.
