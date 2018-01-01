Discarded fireworks lead to house fire in NW Harris County

Officials say discarded fireworks led to a house fire. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office says fireworks discarded in a trash can caused a fire that spread to a home in northwest Harris County overnight.

Officials tell Eyewitness News the family threw the fireworks away around midnight and went inside their home in the 21000 block of Country Cove Court near the Grand Parkway.

The fireworks smoldered in a trash can near the home, before catching fire and causing the house to go up in flames around 2:30 a.m Monday.

The family and their pets escaped safely.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office recommends dousing used fireworks with water or putting them in a bucket to soak overnight before they are discarded.

