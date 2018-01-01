Pedestrian hit by HPD patrol car in southeast Houston

Pedestrian struck by police patrol car (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One person was taken to a hospital after being struck by a police patrol car in southeast Houston Sunday evening.

Investigators were called to the scene at 6901 Mykawa at around 9:30 p.m.


A witness told police the officer had a green light and the person ran out into the street. That person was taken to Ben Taub Hospital. No information about the victim's condition has been released.

