HPD investigating auto pedestrian accident involving HPD vehicle at 6901 Mykawa. PIO enroute. More info from scene as it becomes available #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 1, 2018

One person was taken to a hospital after being struck by a police patrol car in southeast Houston Sunday evening.Investigators were called to the scene at 6901 Mykawa at around 9:30 p.m.A witness told police the officer had a green light and the person ran out into the street. That person was taken to Ben Taub Hospital. No information about the victim's condition has been released.