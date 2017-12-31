NYE revelers on alert after arrest at Houston hotel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Some Hyatt Regency Downtown guests are demanding refunds after the Houston Police Department found weapons and ammunition inside a man's hotel room.
Hotel guests were frightened to learn that just hours before the hotel's New Year's Eve celebration police made an arrest.
RELATED: Hours before hotel's NYE celebration man arrested with weapons in his room
Eyewitness News spoke to several guests about the incident and one guest, Maria Cavazos, said that she is asking the hotel for a refund.
"I'm actually here to see if I can get a refund," said Maria
Maria said she booked her reservation at 8 a.m. only to find out about the weapons found inside the hotel shortly after.
"I was shocked. Knowing that this potentially could have been a tragedy when it should be a time of celebration was shocking and awakening," Maria said.
She also said she did not want to risk or chance her life by attending the event after the mass shootings seen in Las Vegas and Orlando.
Other guests were still debating whether to attend the event or not.
"I'm going to see what security measures they have in place and I expect to be screened or shaken down," said hotel guest Ivory Jackson " I'm willing to do my part and hopefully everyone else is willing to and we should get through this just fine."
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted that there was no direct threat to the city and that security would be stepped up for the night, but partygoers are still on edge.
Situation from this morning at downtown hotel is contained. No specific threats to @HoustonTX. @houstonpolice will be heavily deployed throughout the city to include SWAT react teams. Proud of officers & Hyatt. As always be vigilant & report suspicious a activity to authorities.— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) December 31, 2017
"My mindset would be on alert, but I'm sure that they will provide enough security for us to be comfortable." Jackson said.
Tom Netting, the managing director at the Hyatt Regency Houston issued the following statement in response to the arrest:
The safety and security of our guests and colleagues is our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with authorities on an ongoing investigation after an individual was taken into their custody this morning. Please be assured that heightened security measures are in place and will continue through the hotel's New Year's Eve celebration this evening. Further questions should be directed to law enforcement.
