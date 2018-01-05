NEW YEAR'S EVE

TIMELINE: How the arrest at Hyatt Regency Downtown unfolded

Here's a look at how the arrest at Hyatt Regency Downtown unfolded. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Less than 24 hours before party goers were set to pack the lobby of the Hyatt Regency Downtown police arrested a man with guns in his room. That man has been identified as 49-year-old Russell Ziemba.

However, Ziemba had a previous arrest just a week earlier. He has also now made an appearance in court where more details have come out about the New Year's Eve incident at the Hyatt.

Here's a timeline of what we know so far.

December 23, 2017


Court records show Ziemba was arrested at Jimbo's Roadhouse for unlawfully carrying a weapon.


Employees say he had a crossbow and other guns in his truck.

December 31, 2017


About 1:00 a.m.: An off-duty police officer encounters Ziemba in the lobby of the Hyatt Regency Downtown. He was reportedly drunk and belligerent.


1:30 a.m.: The off-duty officer made a call for "urgent backup" when Ziemba allegedly refuses to cooperate.


About 2:00 a.m.: Officers escort Ziemba to his room and discover he had three guns, including an assault rifle and a loaded magazine.

2:49 a.m.: Ziemba is taken to Southeast Jail for questioning.

8:29 a.m.: ABC13 learns the FBI is helping Houston police with the investigation.

9:00 a.m.: HPD Chief Art Acevedo tweets that the situation is contained at the Hyatt and there is no threat to Houston. He also assured Houston residents that the department will be out in full force to keep them safe on New Year's Eve.


1:00 p.m.: Hyatt Regency Houston Managing Director Tom Netting issues a statement to ABC:

The safety and security of our guests and colleagues is our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with authorities on an ongoing investigation after an individual was taken into their custody this morning. Please be assured that heightened security measures are in place and will continue through the hotel's New Year's Eve celebration this evening. Further questions should be directed to law enforcement.

January 2, 2018


Ziemba makes his first appearance in court overnight.

Court records show he had been problematic at the hotel for several days, allegedly harassing other guests

Prosecutors say Ziemba resisted arrest after the weapons were found. He's accused of kicking an officer during the struggle.

He now faces charges of misdemeanor trespassing and assault of a police officer.

According to bond paperwork, he is still being investigated to determine if he planned to use the weapons.

Ziemba's bond is set at $105,000.

January 5, 2018

A judge reduces Ziemba's bond from $105,000 to $20,000. If he posts pond, he'll be subject to certain restrictions like no access to alcohol or guns. Ziemba would also be issued an ankle monitor.

ABC13 will continue to add to this timeline as more information becomes available.

