A 15-year- old who had been missing since Dec. 26 has been found safe, official say.Kennetria Williams was last seen at her great grandmother's house around 2 a.m. Tuesday in northeast Houston.According to the family, Williams expressed that she was feeling hungry and said she was going to the kitchen to get something to eat, but ended up walking out the front door.Authorities didn't release information on where Williams was found, but did express that she is safe and back with her family.