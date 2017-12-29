ATV chase on FM 1960 leads to arrests

Harris County Pct. 4 deputy constables said they arrested a man who led them on a chase on an ATV.Investigators at the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office said Javier Perez was behind the wheel of the vehicle when they tried to stop him on FM 1960.Deputy constables said Perez took off, but they were able to catch up a short time later when the ATV broke down along a nearby bayou.During the investigation, an acquaintance of Perez, identified as Yarely Ramirez, arrived on the scene driving a vehicle. Authorities say Ramirez displayed signs of intoxication and Precinct 4 deputies administered field sobriety test. She was charged with driving while intoxicated.Perez was charged with evading in a motor vehicle.