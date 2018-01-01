HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you celebrated the New Year and need a way to get home safely, one Houston law firm is offering to drive you home free.
Sutliff & Stout will pay for your Uber, Lyft, or taxi from 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 31st until 10 a.m. on Monday, January 1st.
Just mail your receipt within seven days, along with a copy of your driver's license and the firm will reimburse you via PayPal, up to $30.
The personal injury attorneys say they see the consequences of drunk driving and want to help prevent crashes.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff