SOCIETY

Safe ride home: Law firm offers free UBER, Taxi or Lyft rides on New Years

EMBED </>More Videos

One Houston law firm is offering you a free ride home on NYE.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you celebrated the New Year and need a way to get home safely, one Houston law firm is offering to drive you home free.

Sutliff & Stout will pay for your Uber, Lyft, or taxi from 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 31st until 10 a.m. on Monday, January 1st.

Just mail your receipt within seven days, along with a copy of your driver's license and the firm will reimburse you via PayPal, up to $30.

The personal injury attorneys say they see the consequences of drunk driving and want to help prevent crashes.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societydrunk drivingnew year's evefree stuffubertaxitaxi riderslyftgood newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Suspicious package being investigated Austin FedEx facility
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Show More
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
More News
Top Video
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Suspicious package being investigated Austin FedEx facility
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
More Video