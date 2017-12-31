Top Stories of 2017 on abc13.com

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The sad, the silly, the inspirational - 2017 was a memorable year in news. Check out our lists of the most-read stories on abc13.com
TOP 13 LOCAL NEWS STORIES
TOP 10 STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
TOP 10 VIDEOS:
- Epic Houston flooding during Hurricane Harvey
- DEFYING GRAVITY: Manvel HS cheerleader performs mind-blowing stunt
- Violent 3-vehicle crash kills driver waiting to pay toll on Sam Houston Tollway
- DEADLY DENNY'S FIGHT: Deputy Chauna Thompson and husband Terry out on bond after indictment
- Girl, 10, commits suicide after alleged bullying incident
- Big rig crashes into sign over East Loop, sends it crashing to the ground
- IT'S A CELEBRATION! Houston Astros victory parade and rally turned into epic party
- Flooding continues in west Harris Co. as Addicks and Barker reservoirs overflow
- Police: Man charged after child hit 62 times in five minutes
- HURRICANE HARVEY: Houston police arrest alleged looters and thieves
TOP 10 PHOTO GALLERIES:
TOP 5 HURRICANE HARVEY STORIES
TOP 5 ASTROS STORIES
MORE: