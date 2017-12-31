Top Stories of 2017 on abc13.com

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

We're taking a look at the biggest stories in Houston from 2017.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The sad, the silly, the inspirational - 2017 was a memorable year in news. Check out our lists of the most-read stories on abc13.com

TOP 13 LOCAL NEWS STORIES
  1. Confusion remains over evacuation orders near Barker Reservoir
    Mayor Sylvester Turner is urging residents of dwellings with water already inside in west Houston to leave their homes.

  2. Teen charged with capital murder
    Faith DeLeon, 17, has been charged with capital murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a Studio Movie Grill in northwest Harris County on New Year's Day.

  3. Houston police arrest looters and thieves
    Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said he is not going to tolerate criminals taking advantage of people in the community during such a devastating time.

  4. Harris County Flood Control briefing
    Homes located near two government reservoirs in west Harris County are taking on flooding and could took on some more water as one of them surpasses its capacity.

  5. 20,000 cruise ship passengers stranded in Gulf
    Four cruise ships with a combined 20,000 passengers on board are forced to remain in the Gulf of Mexico as they await Harvey's passage, according to Galveston officials.

  6. Houston police officer commits suicide inside station
    A 21-year veteran of the Houston Police Department has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

  7. 14-year-old boy faces charges for having sex with 12-year-old girl
    A mother fears her 14-year-old son may have to register as a sex offender for having sex with his 12-year-old girlfriend.

  8. Walmart builds new high-tech store in Tomball
    A new Walmart store in Tomball will include new convenience and high-tech features, making it unlike nearly any other store in the country.

  9. New Texas laws go in effect on Sept. 1
    On September 1, new laws go into effect in Texas, ranging from a texting-while-driving ban to the open-carry of swords.

  10. Raw video: Toll booth crash
    Investigators say a medical issue caused a driver to slam into a Buick, killing one at a Houston toll booth

  11. Elissa Rivas wraps up the Astros parade from downtown
    Approximately one million fans packed into the streets of downtown Houston to celebrate the Astro's first-ever MLB Championship victory, according to a city estimate.

  12. 4-year-old dies after swimming at Texas City dike
    The family of a little boy says he died after a swim at the Texas City Dike over the Memorial Day weekend despite efforts to resuscitate him.

  13. A grand jury indicted Deputy Chauna Thompson and her husband, Terry, on Thursday for murder in the deadly fight at Denny's.

  14. Mom pulls gun out in school drop-off line
    Two parents had a disagreement that ended with one pointing a gun at another this morning at the drop-off lane of Deer Park Elementary, according to the school principal.


TOP 10 STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
  1. Teen charged with decapitating woman
    After calling 911, the 18-year-old suspect walked out of the house holding his mother's head in one hand and a knife in the other, according to authorities.

  2. Manvel HS cheerleader caught defying gravity on camera
    Ariel O. gives a seemingly invisible box three firm pats before planting her foot in the air and taking one giant step into viral history.

  3. Girl ends up with 3rd-degree burns from do-it-yourself homemade slime
    Homemade slime is hot "do it yourself" trend right now, but it could also be putting your kids at risk.

  4. Teen describes alleged abduction in Spring
    A 13-year-old girl was able to fight off two men who allegedly tried to abduct her.

  5. Autopsy results released for child found dead in Madison County
    Authorities are releasing more information they hope will help them identify the body of a young child found in a garbage bag on the side of I-45 last year.

  6. Girl screamed 'Daddy don't' during fatal stabbing
    Prosecutors revealed disturbing new details in the murder of 12-year-old Alexis Stubbs on Chicago's North Side.

  7. Deputies: Woman shoots teen in the head breaking into her home in N. Harris Co.
    Deputies say a woman shot a teen who broke into her home in north Harris County.

  8. Sex trafficking victim says she was brought to Houston for the Super Bowl
    A 21-year-old woman says she was a victim of sex trafficking and rape in downtown Houston.

  9. Twin toddlers die after pulled from backyard pool on Long Island
    The Melville Fire Department was called to the scene on Holly Ct. in Melville just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. The three-year-old brothers were taken to the hospital where they later died.

  10. Massive rattlesnake spotted kickin' it with cat in southern Texas
    A police department in South Texas is warning residents to beware of large snakes coming out of hibernation after a recent close call.


TOP 10 VIDEOS:
  1. Epic Houston flooding during Hurricane Harvey
    EMBED More News Videos

    ABC13's Jeff Ehling tries to get to the bottom of evacuation orders for residents living near Barker Reservoir.


  2. DEFYING GRAVITY: Manvel HS cheerleader performs mind-blowing stunt
    EMBED More News Videos

    A Manvel High School cheerleader's six-second video is stunning viewers around the world.


  3. Violent 3-vehicle crash kills driver waiting to pay toll on Sam Houston Tollway
    EMBED More News Videos

    Surveillance video shows the moment of a deadly crash at a toll booth in Houston


  4. DEADLY DENNY'S FIGHT: Deputy Chauna Thompson and husband Terry out on bond after indictment
    EMBED More News Videos

    (1 of 25)

    A deputy and her husband are due in court Tuesday on Murder charges.


  5. Girl, 10, commits suicide after alleged bullying incident
    EMBED More News Videos

    Parents say their 10-year-old daughter committed suicide over video of a fight with an alleged bully.


  6. Big rig crashes into sign over East Loop, sends it crashing to the ground
    EMBED More News Videos

    Truck slams into overhead sign


  7. IT'S A CELEBRATION! Houston Astros victory parade and rally turned into epic party
    EMBED More News Videos

    Elissa Rivas wraps up the Astros parade from downtown.


  8. Flooding continues in west Harris Co. as Addicks and Barker reservoirs overflow
    EMBED More News Videos

    Harris County Flood Control 4:00 p.m. briefing


  9. Police: Man charged after child hit 62 times in five minutes
    EMBED More News Videos

    A harrowing child beating was caught on cameras intended to monitor illegal dumping.


  10. HURRICANE HARVEY: Houston police arrest alleged looters and thieves
    EMBED More News Videos

    Houston police chief not going to tolerate criminals taking advantage of flood victims.



TOP 10 PHOTO GALLERIES:
  1. PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
    Severe storms are dumping many inches of flooding rain across the Houston area, and include the possibility of quick-moving tornadoes.

  2. Rodeo starts today
    It's finally the first day of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

  3. 68 puppies rescued from "filthy" mill in northwest Indiana
    Charges are pending against a man accused of running a puppy mill out of his northwest Indiana home.

  4. PHOTOS: Rising water endangers homes and drivers in Houston
    A severe storm in Houston is threatening homes and drivers this morning as water rises across the ABC13 viewing area.

  5. 1976 ammonia truck disaster
    1976 ammonia truck disaster

  6. PHOTOS: Super Bowl 51
    PHOTOS: Super Bowl 51

  7. PHOTOS: HCSO leads multi-state sex trafficking operation
    PHOTOS: HCSO leads multi-state sex trafficking operation

  8. PHOTOS: Earl Riley's mugshots through the years
    PHOTOS: Earl Riley's mugshots through the years

  9. Vili Fuallau has asked for a legal separation from Mary Kay Letourneau
    The man who married his former sixth-grade teacher after she was jailed for raping him has filed for legal separation from her.

  10. PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home
    After eight years in the White House, the Obamas are moving to a historic home in a new neighborhood in Washington D.C.


TOP 5 HURRICANE HARVEY STORIES
Omni employee missing since Harvey hit found dead
A woman who vanished while working at the Omni Hotel during Hurricane Harvey has been recovered more than a week later.
Meet the Harvey rescuer known as #RescueBae
It's a selfie that has caught the attention of thousands online, and thanks to a woman in Port Arthur, a man who rescued people during Hurricane Harvey is now being known as #RescueBae.
Comcast opens Houston Wi-Fi hotspots during Harvey
Comcast is opening some 53,000 Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots around the Houston area to help people and emergency workers connect during Hurricane Harvey.
The faces of those we lost during Harvey
Around the greater Houston area, at least 42 people died as a direct result of Hurricane Harvey. These are their stories.
Tips on making sure your donations go to Hurricane Harvey victims
Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas, creating a historic flood in Houston. Here's everything you need to know about how to help.
TOP 5 ASTROS STORIES
Get to know the new Mrs. George Springer
Now that George Springer secured his championship ring, he's preparing to add some additional bling in about two months.
Baby born during Astros World Series run
The Royston's are huge Astros fans. As season ticket holders, they were excited to add a soon-to-be fourth Astros fan to their family.
Who is the mystery Astros fan that became an internet sensation?
Moustapha El-Hakam, an Astros fan "my whole life," was concerned about the team heading home to Minute Maid Park, trailing the Yankees 3 games to 2 last week in the American League Championship Series.
Couple Goals
The Astros aren't just winning World Series, they're also getting engaged.
What the Astros could earn from the World Series
At the end of the postseason, Major League Baseball doles out millions of dollars to the teams who go the furthest.
MORE:
Top 4 astronomy headlines of 2017
It has been an exciting year in the field of astronomy with asteroid showers, scientific discoveries and an eclipse seen around the country.
2017 in review: The news stories that defined the year
This year brought us the first year of Donald Trump's presidency, a historic solar eclipse and major weather events. A look back at the year's biggest moments
Oscars flub, #MeToo and more: The biggest entertainment stories of 2017
From a huge flub at the Academy Awards to sexual harassment and assault allegations against several stars, it was a big year in show biz.
From massive floods to fires, U.S. weather went to extremes in 2017
From record flooding to disastrous wildfires, 2017 was one of the most catastrophic years ever for extreme weather across the U.S.
