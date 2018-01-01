Bingo, milk, and IDs: 2018 brings lots of new Texas laws

Dozens of new laws officially went into effect in Texas with the arrival of the new year, but here's a closer look at some of the most interesting:This new law allows a voter to still cast a ballot during an election even if they have no ID, if they have "reasonable impediment" to getting an ID.Changes reporting requirements for this program to also include the number of semester credit hours awarded and applied towards a degree or certification program, and the number of transfer credit hours awarded and applied towards a degree or certification program.This law requires the Texas Lottery Commission to refund organizations their bingo licensing fee if requested, so long as it is not used before the first anniversary of the date the license was issued. It also requires the Texas Lotto to refund certain fees if applicants request to withdraw their applications.The Transportation Code will now require Texas Department of Motor Vehicles to accept electronic signatures on odometer disclosure statements. The bill revises earlier provisions related to the transfer of a motor vehicle in Texas between a licensed dealer and a buyer.Allows merchants to require photo ID for credit/debit purchases and allows them to deny the transaction if no ID is available.This bill increases the amount of milk that can be hauled on a truck. Current law caps milk transports at 80,000 pounds. This raises the limit to 90,000 pounds.Current appraisal protests sometimes result in the appraisals going up after protest, not down. If that happens, the appraisal is final and there's no chance to protest the new value. This bill guarantees the opportunity to respond to an increased appraisal after a protest.The franchise tax no longer applies for sellers of prepaid telephone cards under this new law.