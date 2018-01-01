POLITICS

Bingo, milk, and IDs: 2018 brings lots of new Texas laws

EMBED </>More Videos

These new Texas laws could affect how you pay at checkout. (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Dozens of new laws officially went into effect in Texas with the arrival of the new year, but here's a closer look at some of the most interesting:

SB 5 - Voter ID
This new law allows a voter to still cast a ballot during an election even if they have no ID, if they have "reasonable impediment" to getting an ID.

HB 493 - College Credit for Heroes
Changes reporting requirements for this program to also include the number of semester credit hours awarded and applied towards a degree or certification program, and the number of transfer credit hours awarded and applied towards a degree or certification program.

SB 549 - Bingo
This law requires the Texas Lottery Commission to refund organizations their bingo licensing fee if requested, so long as it is not used before the first anniversary of the date the license was issued. It also requires the Texas Lotto to refund certain fees if applicants request to withdraw their applications.

SB 1062 - Transferring motor vehicle titles
The Transportation Code will now require Texas Department of Motor Vehicles to accept electronic signatures on odometer disclosure statements. The bill revises earlier provisions related to the transfer of a motor vehicle in Texas between a licensed dealer and a buyer.

SB 1381 - ID needed for credit card purchases
Allows merchants to require photo ID for credit/debit purchases and allows them to deny the transaction if no ID is available.

SB 1383 - Hauling milk
This bill increases the amount of milk that can be hauled on a truck. Current law caps milk transports at 80,000 pounds. This raises the limit to 90,000 pounds.

SB1767 - Appraisal protests
Current appraisal protests sometimes result in the appraisals going up after protest, not down. If that happens, the appraisal is final and there's no chance to protest the new value. This bill guarantees the opportunity to respond to an increased appraisal after a protest.

HB2126 - Prepaid calling cards and taxes
The franchise tax no longer applies for sellers of prepaid telephone cards under this new law.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
politicstexas newslawscredit cardslegislationAustin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Trump to call for death penalty for drug traffickers in opioid plan
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
More Politics
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Suspicious package being investigated Austin FedEx facility
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Show More
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
More News
Top Video
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Suspicious package being investigated Austin FedEx facility
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
More Video