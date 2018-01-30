What we know about 'Little Jacob'

EMBED </>More Videos

Timeline of events after Little Jacob was found (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators with the FBI's Texas City office and the Galveston Police Department continue to ask for the public's help in the case of a boy whose body was found on a Galveston beach in October. Here is what we know so far:

Oct. 20, 2017
  • Three to five-year-old boy found dead on a Galveston beach.

Oct. 22, 2017
  • Investigators release a sketch of "Little Jacob."

Nov. 6, 2017
  • Galveston P.D. and the FBI offer up to $10,000 reward for information. Investigators believe family members of the boy may have made excuses for his disappearance around Oct. 18.


Jan. 30, 2018
  • The latest information authorities have on the little boy is that they believe he died about October 17-18, 2017, and was put into the water in the Galveston County area.

    Autopsy results are inconclusive about how the child died, but he did not drown. His body showed signs of neglect and injuries consistent with abuse, detectives say. After exhausting all other option, authorities release a photo of the dead child.


If you have any information please call: 1-800-CALL-FBI
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child deathmysterious deathbody foundGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video