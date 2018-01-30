What we know about 'Little Jacob'

Three to five-year-old boy found dead on a Galveston beach.

Investigators release a sketch of "Little Jacob."

Galveston P.D. and the FBI offer up to $10,000 reward for information. Investigators believe family members of the boy may have made excuses for his disappearance around Oct. 18.

The latest information authorities have on the little boy is that they believe he died about October 17-18, 2017, and was put into the water in the Galveston County area.



Autopsy results are inconclusive about how the child died, but he did not drown. His body showed signs of neglect and injuries consistent with abuse, detectives say. After exhausting all other option, authorities release a photo of the dead child.

Investigators with the FBI's Texas City office and the Galveston Police Department continue to ask for the public's help in the case of a boy whose body was found on a Galveston beach in October. Here is what we know so far:If you have any information please call: 1-800-CALL-FBI