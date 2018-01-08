FOOD & DRINK

A longtime Houston hangout has new debut

Long-awaited Emmaline opens in Montrose (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
A longtime Houston hangout for alfresco margaritas is being reborn as a casually chic and neighborhood-centric destination for informal, all day dining, coffee catch-ups, cocktails on the patio and late night bites. The former Teala's restaurant at 3210 W. Dallas - located in North Montrose on the border of River Oaks and steps from Buffalo Bayou Park - has debuted as Emmaline.

"While there are so many great restaurants throughout Houston and in particular some excellent new additions in Montrose, this part of the city's urban core has been missing a signature venue that addresses a more encompassing set of neighborhood needs, where diners looking to visit as much for the comfort and consistency of atmosphere as much as they do for a convenience hallmarked by elevated hospitality," says Sam Governale, operating partner of Emmaline.

Governale notes that he hopes guests will come as they are - whether from a run along Buffalo Bayou or to catch an early or late dinner before or after an event - finding a favorite spot in the midst of the action or being tucked away in a nook to enjoy high quality, seasonal offerings and mainstays at a variety of price points, along with attentive, unpretentious service.

Executing his vision in the kitchen will be New York transplant Chef Dimitri Voutsinas, who has over 20 years of international experience in France New York and Greece. Chef Voutsinas has worked under the tutelage of some of the most renowned chefs from around the world.

The beverage program will showcase a dozen craft beers with both local and European brews, domestic stalwarts and three drafts; spirits focusing on the best of small batch brands; rotating list of house-favorite cocktails; plus an inventory of gently-priced wines growing to 200 labels - hand-picked by Governale - showcasing Eurpoean and American favorites.

Emmaline will be open seven days a week. Open for lunch and dinner, Monday - Thursday, 11 a.m - 11 p.m; Friday - Saturday open until midnight. Brunch on Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m; and Sunday Table, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

