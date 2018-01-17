REMEMBER WHEN

Snow in Houston - It happens more than you think

EMBED </>More Videos

A look back at Houston's snowy history

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Snow in Houston doesn't happen every winter, but it does happen. In fact, since the blizzard of 1895, it has snowed 38 times in Houston.

It has snowed three times in the winter of 2017-2018, marking the second time in Houston it has snowed three times in one winter. In the winter of 1973, it snowed three times, dropping 2 inches on Jan. 11, 1.4 inches on Feb. 9-10, and 1.4 inches on Feb. 17-18.

The mother of all snows came on Valentine's Day in 1895. Houston was hit with 20 inches of snow on the 14th and 15th of February. The snow didn't just fall in Houston. It was a massive storm that dropped snow from Tampico, Mexico to Pensacola, Florida and set records in New Orleans and Alabama.

Snow in Market Square Houston, 1895


It would be more than 30 years before Houston saw a decent amount of snow again. In 1929, on December 21-22, 2.5 inches of snow fell.

In January 1940, 3 inches of snow fell in Houston, and it snowed again in January of 1949, dropping 2.6 inches of snow.

Snow on the grounds of the Staiti House, Houston in 1940


The second biggest snow in Houston history came on February 12, 1960, with 4.4 inches of snow recorded.
EMBED More News Videos

Houston firefighters battle huge blaze during snow storm in 1960


It snowed seven times in the 1980s with the most snow coming on Dec. 22, 1989, with 1.7 inches.

The earliest snow on record was on December 4th, 2009 when Houston received 1 inch.

READ MORE: Earliest Houston snowfall in history fell on this day
EMBED More News Videos

Houston was transformed into a winter wonderland after the earliest snow in history blanketed the area

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
weathersnowhistoryremember whenABC13 TBTHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REMEMBER WHEN
Looking Back: Deadly bomb attack at Poe Elementary
REMEMBER WHEN: Houston's 1960 snow storm
The building of Houston freeways
8 memories inside 8th Wonder of the World
LOOK BACK: Texas pom-pom mom murder for hire case
More remember when
WEATHER
Cool mornings and mild afternoons the next few days
Difference between meteorological vs astronomical spring
How pollen affects your health
Where does 'in like a lion, out like a lamb' come from?
Storms dump rain and hail on counties north of Houston
More Weather
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video