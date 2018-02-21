SHOPPING

Apps and insider tips to protect your packages from porch pirates

EMBED </>More Videos

Package delivery tips and tricks (KTRK)

Watch out for porch pirates! These package thieves are out in full force year-round, but there are some ways to protect yourself.

First: Re-route the package to the workplace or a local UPS store. But if that's not an option, require a signature.

Another idea: If you are not going to be home, provide delivery instructions. You can have the packaged delivered to a neighbor or someone you trust in the area, so plan ahead.

Try an app! Slice Package Tracker is an app that tracks your packages from several services such as UPS, USPS, DHL, and FedEx.

The app automatically grabs tracking numbers from your email and tracks the location of your packages. You can check a map as well to see updates and the status. The app will notify you when your packages are being shipped or out for delivery.

And brand new this month for Amazon Prime members is AMAZON KEY. It is now available in Houston.

You can get your packages securely delivered just inside your front door. Yes, you physically allow someone to come inside and drop off a package .

You have to purchase the Amazon Key "in-home" kit for 249.99. You get a camera, smart lock and the kit professionally installed.

If you are still too uncomfortable with that, you can use an Amazon locker. We checked 77005 and found a number of locker locations in our area. Take advantage of the options to protect your purchases.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingstretch your dollarholiday shoppingamazonpackage theft
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Costco offering 'Military Hour' shopping event
How long you've got to use Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Toys 'R' Us closing: Social media gets nostalgic
Dollar store grocery items at a fraction of the cost
Katy Mills Mall is finally ready to leave the 90s behind
More Shopping
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video