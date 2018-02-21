Watch out for porch pirates! These package thieves are out in full force year-round, but there are some ways to protect yourself.First: Re-route the package to the workplace or a local UPS store. But if that's not an option, require a signature.Another idea: If you are not going to be home, provide delivery instructions. You can have the packaged delivered to a neighbor or someone you trust in the area, so plan ahead.Try an app!is an app that tracks your packages from several services such as UPS, USPS, DHL, and FedEx.The app automatically grabs tracking numbers from your email and tracks the location of your packages. You can check a map as well to see updates and the status. The app will notify you when your packages are being shipped or out for delivery.And brand new this month for Amazon Prime members isYou can get your packages securely delivered just inside your front door. Yes, you physically allow someone to come inside and drop off a package .You have tofor 249.99. You get a camera, smart lock and the kit professionally installed.If you are still too uncomfortable with that, you can use an Amazon locker. We checked 77005 and found a number of locker locations in our area. Take advantage of the options to protect your purchases.