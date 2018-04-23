HOUSTON (KTRK) --Houston Rockets star Chris Paul and his wife Jada recently gave some local high school students a night to remember.
On Friday, Jada and Chris hosted a junior-senior prom at C.E. King High School, which was severely damaged by Hurricane Harvey.
The students who attended the school event were able to pick out their prom outfits at no cost from a recent pop-up shop that Jada put together.
Friday's prom theme was "Beauty and the Beast," where about 800 students danced the night away.
One of the best moments was when they announced that the entire prom was absolutely free.
In November, Jada invited friends and supporters to The Webster at the Galleria mall for a fashion presentation.
Jada said 10 percent of the proceeds would be donated to the Chris Paul Family Foundation, which supports the community through education.
She said some of that money was for her annual prom dress giveaway.
