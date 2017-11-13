Local Dentist changes lives one smile at a time

Did you know your Dental Benefits reset at the end of every year. Many people end up loosing out on hundreds of dollars. Now is the time to take advantage of everything your Dental Insurance provides from small things like dental checkups to the bigger procedures.
Uptown Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry can help people from general dentistry, teeth whitening to specialized complex procedures.
Dr. Velasco is a trained Prosthodontist helping people with missing or failing teeth. Restoring patients smile and confidence. Specializing in the All-on- Four Teeth-in-a-Day procedure that can completely restore your missing teeth. They are utilizing technology to help transform peoples lives on a daily basis. Designing the teeth Digitally allowing transformation for most patients in one day. Anyone that has adequate bone and adequate health is a candidate for this procedure. Downtime is minimal with few visits afterwards. Ask about the All-on-Four procedure.
For those with healthy teeth looking for a few improvements veneers is another popular treatment done in his office. Veneers are wafer thin laminates of porcelain that go on top of your natural teeth. If you have healthy teeth and are unhappy with color, spacing or alignment of your teeth you are a good candidate for veneers.
If you have been wanting to improve your smile. Now is the time to do it. A lot of people come in and are concerned about cost, they don't realize that insurance can pay for most of your procedures. Accepting most insurance plans including PPO and Flex Spending plans. The end of year is right around the corner and you want to use most of these benefits before you lose them. If you have already met your deductible your out of pocket expense can decrease dramatically.
The consultations are complimentary and consist of a CT scan and a detailed treatment plan. Saving you hundreds of dollars from the start. For more information check out SmilesByUptown.com or call 713-322-7390.
