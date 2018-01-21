Meet the slugger who locked down Astros MVP Springer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Last year, George Springer secured his World Series championship ring. This year, the Houston Astros MVP slugger became a married man.
Springer married his fiancée Charlise Castro on Saturday in a gorgeous ceremony in Newport Beach, California.
The ceremony took place 300 feet above the ocean underneath an Italian rotunda covered in white flowers.
The couple was engaged last December on a beach in Mexico.
Well, what you might not know is the future Mrs. Springer is a slugger in her own right.
She was a break-out star on the University of Albany softball team.
Castro went on to play on Puerto Rico's national team.
The 25-year-old starred at first base, and was a NCAA Division I Eugene All-Regional Team, according to her team bio on the school's website.
Castro holds degrees in communication and business administration.
She's currently taking her passion for fitness and health and working as a personal trainer.
On her website, Castro Fit, she says her time in collegiate athletics, and even competing at the Olympic level, made her realize she wants to help others.
CHAMPION CITY! See everything you love about the players, relive the best moments and celebrate in style with all the Astros World Series bases coverage!
RELATED: Couple goals: Astros weddings we all want an invite to
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff