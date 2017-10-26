HEALTH & FITNESS

Family travels to TX Children's for lifesaving fetal surgery

EMBED </>More Videos

Baby Eli is almost 5 months old, but his journey getting here was nothing short of a miracle. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
It can be an exciting time for anyone expecting a child, but that joy may quickly turn to fear if there's a problem during pregnancy. That's what one mother from Louisiana experienced early on in with her unborn son, and the only option was to seek care four hours away in Houston.

On Oct. 31, baby Eli will be five months old, but his journey getting here was nothing short of a miracle. It all started during Lacey Prejean's 12-week pregnancy appointment.

"At my regular OB back at home, we discovered he had a very enlarged bladder," Prejean said.

Sill in the womb, baby Eli was diagnosed with a lower urinary tract obstruction. It's an extremely rare birth defect that occurs in approximately two in every 10,000 births, most often in males.

Dr. Alireza Shamshirsaz is the maternal fetal medicine specialist and fetal surgeon at Texas Children's Pavilion for Women. He said, "All the fluid around the baby is coming from baby urine. When the baby cannot pee there's no fluid around the kid."

Dr. Shamshirsaz said Eli's lungs were not developing and it was life threatening. Fetal surgery was performed and an amniotic shunt was put in.

"This is a shunt that's guided through the ultrasound. That was successful and helped the fluid around the baby at the time of being in the womb," Dr. Shamshirsaz explained.

Eli was born close to term, but that would only be the next chapter in his long road to survival.

"His lungs were very underdeveloped, so he was on an oscillator, a ventilator," Prejean said. "Just tubes and wires everywhere and I did not know from day to day, second to second what would happen."

Eli's kidneys were only functioning at only 10 percent as well and he continues to be on dialysis today. When he's two, they may look at options for a kidney transplant. But right now, their goals are one step at a time, and that's going back home to Louisiana.

"I'm thinking we may be home by Christmas, and they may happen if things go as planned," Prejean told us.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
healthTexas Childrens HospitalbabysurgeryPromiseABC13Houston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor 2nd chance
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
Alka-Seltzer issues voluntary recall due to wrong ingredient list
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video