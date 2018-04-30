25 killed, including 9 journalists, in Afghan suicide bombing

MARK OSBORNE
A pair of suicide bombings in Afghanistan have killed at least 25 people, including nine journalists, according to the country's health ministry.

The Afghan government said Monday's first explosion in Kabul, the country's capital, came from an attacker who was on a motorcycle. When journalists responded to cover the first explosion, a second attacker dressed as a journalist got close to the scene and detonated a second blast among the reporters, the health ministry said.

In addition to the dead, the government also confirmed at least 45 people were wounded.

According to the health ministry, among the dead was Shah Marai, a longtime photographer for Agence France-Presse (AFP), and Ebadullah Hananzai and Sabawoon Kakar, from Radio Free Europe. The other journalists killed in the attack belonged to local outlets: Yar Mohammad Tokhi, a Tolonews cameraman; Ghazi Rasooli, a 1TV reporter; Nowrooz Rajabj, a 1TV cameraman; Saleem Talash, a Mashal TV reporter; Mahram Durani, a journalist from Shamsad TV; and Ali Salimi, a Mashal TV cameraman.

No one had claimed responsibility for the attack in the immediate aftermath. The number of attacks have stepped up in Afghanistan recently, including an ambulance bomb that killed 50 on April 22 and six people, including two soldiers, who were killed in a car bombing on Saturday, according to The Associated Press.

ABC News' Aleem Agha contributed to this report from Kabul.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Colorblind sailor, wife, neighbor rescued from stranded sailboat
HPD: 2 men shot and killed inside warehouse in north Houston
Man kills woman, kills himself, injures child in murder-suicide
Drivers use rock-paper-scissors game to settle traffic request
Boy battling leukemia gets Jose Altuve-inspired back brace
'Please don't kill me': Grandmother says she escaped kidnapper
Migrants from Central America temporarily turned away at border
Rockets defeat Jazz 110-96 in Game 1 of West semifinals
Show More
Rockets super fan with cerebral palsy giving back
Firefighter gets caught talking about child porn on camera
Digital Deal of the Day
CRUNCH and SMACK: "Pickle Lady" becomes viral sensation
Sprint, T-Mobile to combine, companies announce
More News