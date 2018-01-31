More than a month after Hurricane Harvey hit, leaders in northeast Houston are still trying to get help to those who haven't cleaned their homes.This past weekend, City Council member Amanda Edwards walked her district.Areas she says where some people still haven't cleaned their homes, more than a month after Harvey sent water inside."I mean, it's heartbreaking when people are in a position where something like this has been thrust upon them and they don't have answers, and they're not necessarily advocating for themselves," Edwards said.While you may see piles in front of some homes, other lawns are bare.Not because Edwards say they didn't get flooded."It's because they haven't gotten out of their homes," Edwards said. "Even a month later some people haven't gotten their homes fully cleaned out."To fix this, Edwards is working with volunteers to send cleaning supplies, provide emotional support and dispel myths."What we've found is there is a lot of bad information spreading about what needs to happen with the rebuilding efforts," Edwards said. "We want to safeguard against fraud and abuse. We don't want anyone taken advantage of."Edwards and her volunteer groups will hit northeast Houston streets again in a couple weeks.One Saturday will help, but Edwards knows she's going to get her steps in on these streets over the coming months."Even though there may not be cameras, or flood waters, or any of that happening at the front and center, people are still going to need some of those longer care needs," Edwards said.Edwards is still looking for help.If you're interested in helping, you can contact her office at 832-393-3012. Volunteers will work Saturday, Oct. 14.