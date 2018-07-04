What should I do if I see an alligator in the flood?

According to the Texas Gator Squad, residents should expect that alligators and other animals will be displaced as rivers, creeks and bayous swell. Much like humans, the alligators are programmed to search for higher ground in the event of a flood.
If you encounter a gator in the water, leave it alone. Under normal circumstances, it should find its way home as water recedes.
If you think the alligator poses a threat to your safety, contact authorities for further assistance.
