What should I do if I see an alligator in the flood?

What should you do if you encounter an alligator in a flood? (Shutterstock.com file photo)

Flood waters can turn up lots of things -- garbage, sewage, debris and even alligators.

According to the Texas Gator Squad, residents should expect that alligators and other animals will be displaced as rivers, creeks and bayous swell. Much like humans, the alligators are programmed to search for higher ground in the event of a flood.

If you encounter a gator in the water, leave it alone. Under normal circumstances, it should find its way home as water recedes.

Two alligators swimming in Missori City woman's yard



If you think the alligator poses a threat to your safety, contact authorities for further assistance.

