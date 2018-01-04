HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Vandals have tossed paint on the Christopher Columbus statue at a park in the Museum District for the second time in a matter of months.
Back in August, red paint was splattered on the statue at Houston's Bell Park. At the time, police patrols were stepped up, but it's not clear if a suspect was ever located.
The statue was cleaned, but on Thursday, it was again discovered to have been defaced. Bright green and purple paint covered nearly the entire monument.
Park visitors didn't think much of the vandalism, or the perceived intention.
"We're all in this together and it's America, man," said park goer Robert Whitsitt. "That's history, no matter what you think about it."
"I think it's political correctness and multi-culturism taken to the n-th degree," said visitor Garth Whittington. "It's vandalism, it's stupidity. They're trying to erase history."
No suspects have yet been identified in this recent vandalism case.
An investigation has been opened by HPD.
Columbus statues have been targeted across the country in recent months. Critics have said Columbus should be viewed not as a hero who 'discovered' America, but as a foreign conqueror who enslaved natives.
Last year, Mayor Sylvester Turner launched a review of Confederate statues within the city in response to calls from the public.
