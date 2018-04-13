MIRROR MIRROR

4 products to give your lashes luxurious new life

EMBED </>More Videos

These four products can help bring your lashes back to life. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Even though the price of eyelash extensions has dropped tremendously, they still require a lot of maintenance, and that can still be expensive. The Upper Hand owner and president Rachel Gower shares her favorite ways to get long, full lashes without the constant appointments:

LASH TRIOS

You can buy strips of false lashes, but they can often be hard to glue on and may even need some trimming. Gower recommends Ardell Lash Trios, tiny little sections of three lashes that you can glue onto a section. You can tailor them to the look you want. The key is starting on the outside corner and working your way in.
The best part is the price. A pack is usually around $4, but you still need to buy the glue.

LASH FIBERS

There are a lot of mascaras on the market that include lash fibers, and they usually come in a two-part process. The primer will coat the lashes, making them look longer and thicker than they actually are. You finish by applying mascara.

The prices range on these, but Gower found that L'Oreal's Voluminous Superstar Mascara is a great product.

MAGNETIC LASHES

The coolest way to get long, luscious lashes? Magnets! One Two Cosmetics came out with a magnetic lash product. Each kit comes with two sections of lashes - a top and bottom. Each lash section has a magnet on it. Then, you put the top lash above your actual eyelashes, the bottom under your lashes, and they clamp together, giving you instant results without the hassle of glue.

To take them off, you have to rub the lashes together from side to side, but you don't want to pull. These are awesome for women whose eyes get irritated by glue or for women who want a quick, easy application.

A pack costs $69, but it includes several sections, and they last for multiple wears.

LASH SERUM

No matter what type of lash product you use, Gower said you should use a lash serum. This keeps the lashes healthy, strong and can even help them appear fuller, longer and darker. Gower likes Nulash, but it's pricey. One tube costs $150.

MORE BEAUTY: Micellar water could be the answer to your skin care woes
EMBED More News Videos

A hot new product uses magnet-like particles to draw impurities out of your skin without damaging it.

Related Topics:
healthbeautybeauty & lifestylebeauty productsmirror mirrorHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MIRROR MIRROR
Here's how to get flawless makeup in 5 minutes
3 exercises that will make you stronger and faster
4 makeup hacks you need to know about
Boost your metabolism with these 7 exercises
More mirror mirror
HEALTH & FITNESS
Juuling: Are your kids doing it?
Vaccine could potentially 'turn off' peanut allergies: Study
Report names states with highest life expectancy
Mariah Carey goes public with bipolar disorder battle
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
TSU assistant baseball coach suspended after arrest
Judge denies change of venue request in couple's murder trial
Severe storms possible late Friday into Saturday
HPD officer in critical condition after golf cart crash
Will Ferrell among 4 injured in overturn crash in California
Man in brawl at Apple Store says fight was misunderstanding
'Dancing with the Stars' cast revealed
Teen who suffocated in van: 'Tell my mom I love her'
Show More
Trump lashes out at ex-FBI director: 'LEAKER & LIAR'
911: 'Oh God, he told me killed his baby'
3 robbers on the run after police chase, crash in N. Harris County
Juuling: Are your kids doing it?
Repeat DWI offender may have used PCP before deadly crash
More News