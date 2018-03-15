TRAVEL

History of Texas bullet train project

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Texans are still waiting for the first rail to be laid in the 240-mile Texas Central Bullet Train project.

The project was first unveiled in 2014, promising a trip between Houston and Dallas in under 90 minutes.

Later that year, organizers of the privately-funded bullet train eyed construction in 2016 and the start of service in 2021.

In 2015, residents living near the proposed route began airing out their frustration with potential property value-killing issues.

By 2017, the project faced a delay, pushing back the construction timeline by two years.

An environmental study, route planning and hiring of a construction firm were among the issues that apparently drove the delay.

In what looks like progress, organizers later in 2017 hired Fluor Corporation to construct the line.
Organizers promise a train arriving every 30 minutes, with an added stop to Bryan-College Station.

Backers tout an economic impact the equivalent of "hosting 180 Super Bowls."
