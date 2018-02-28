One of the great things about Texas is the unique cuisine you can only find. Of course, the most famous food in the Lone Star State is Tex-Mex, but the other popular food is the kolache.The kolache was brought to Texas in the 19th century by Czech immigrants who settled mostly in central Texas towns like Hallettsville, Schulenburg, Moravia and in communities closer to Houston, like Rosenberg and East Bernard. But all food evolves, and what started out as a fruit-filled kolache has turned into everything from pina colada kolaches to cheeseburger kolaches.While most Texans don't know the story behind kolaches, one thing is clear: Texans love eating kolaches. Here's a look at the best kolache bakeries across the state of Texas. If you think we missed a good one, let us know!In the mood for a pina colada kolache? The Kolache Shop in Clute might just be the place for you! Debbie Frakey grew up around her grandmother's bakery, learning to make authentic pigs-in-a-blankets and kolaches, In 1985, Debbie and her parents opened the Kolache Shop in Clute and then expanded in 2013 with a second location in Brazoria.Jennifer Martin and Dawn Sykora, are relative rookies to the kolache making business, but don't think that they don't have kolaches in their blood. Jennifer and Dawn are life-long friends from West, Texas, the home of two famous Czech bakeries, "The Czech Stop" and "Village Bakery." Dawn's husband's Czech grandmother passed on her kolache recipes before she passed away. Jennifer and Dawn opened Two Czech Chicks in Danbury in 2013. People drive from all over the county to get there early in the morningChef Nicolas Maresh is a kolache expert. The native of Rosenberg attended the Culinary Institute of America. Maresh returned to his Czech roots in Rosenberg "where he began testing out his famous kolache recipe with his grandmother," according to the bakery's website. Maresh has participated in several panels discussing Texas kolaches and the role of Czech women in the kitchen. The Old Main Street Bakery, also made our viewer's choice list for top kolache shops in the Houston area.In the history of every great kolache bakery is a Czech grandmother. In this case, it's Grandma Tillie Vincek. The bakery is run by Cheryl Vincek Failla. According to the bakery website, Cheryl and her mother "learned the art of baking kolaches from Aunt Mary Vincek and Grandma Tillie Vincek." Vincek's Smokehouse also made our Houston-area viewer's choice list for great kolaches.Take a ride on 59 south to El Campo to visit an authentic German bakery with one of the biggest kolache selections we found. Each morning at B-Jo's Czech Bakery at Prasek's Hillje Smokehouse starts with kolache and bread dough being mixed from scratch. One ABC-13 viewer says they're the best kolaches like mom's home cooking - "Good ole German baking!" the viewer wrote.Located halfway between Austin and Houston, Hruska's Store & Bakery (pronounced "rhoosh-kuz") has been serving its own tradition of deliciousness for over 100 years. They've got 16 varieties of top-notch kolaches, and viewers say they're worth the stop. They've also got the pigs-in-a-blanket that many of you love, as well as burgers and more breakfast foods.The family-run establishment located in Chappell Hill has some of the best fruit and sausage kolaches around. Chappell Hill Bakery is a big, orange building that sits on the south side of Highway 290 in Chappell Hill, just a few miles east of Brenham. Make sure you come hungry because customers also rave about Chappell Hill Bakery's BBQ.Started by Clarence and Evelyn Besetsny in Schulenburg. Their website says "Evelyns's Czechoslovakian heritage and Clarence's German roots provided the perfect nucleus of delicious pastries and a driving work ethic that prospered into what is now the Kountry Bakery." They opened their first bakery on Hwy 77 in Schulenburg. They opened a second bakery in 1985 in Hallettsville. In addition to Kolaches, they also offer cakes, pies and apple strudel.Weikel's story begins in 1929 when the family started the Bon Ton Café. Old-time Texans remember this spot and a place to get a good chicken fried steak. The family sold the Bon Ton in 1985 and Jim and Jo Ann Weikel started the bakery that would become "Weikel's". Jo Ann's grandmother emigrated from Czechoslavakia as a child and passed on secret techniques that are responsible for Weikel's kolach dough today. In addition to Kolaches, Weikel's also offers, cookies, rolls, cakes and pies.The Village Bakery in West, Texas claims to be the "The first all-Czech bakery in Texas". Started in 1952 by Wendel and Georgia Montgomery. Signature items include the kolache, klobasniki, strudel and buchta. Their website says "Wendel was deemed 'The Central Texas Godfather of Kolaches' and was responsible for the first marketing of Czech baked goods on a commercial level." Their other claim to fame, is the invention of the sausage kolache. Wendel trademarked his invention under the name "klobasniki" Czech for "little sausages."The Czech Stop in West, Texas is a perennial list topper for best kolaches in Texas. Located on I-35, it's a frequent stop for motorists traveling between Waco and Dallas, But, be prepared to wait in line.Mornings Kolaches was one of the favorites because they serve the authentic kolaches many of you prefer. They've got several fruit flavors to choose from. They've also got the standard breakfast meats and cheeses too, if that's what you like. There are five locations in the Houston area - Clear Lake, La Porte, Deer Park, Friendswood, and Pasadena.Take a ride on 59 south to El Campo to visit an authentic German bakery with one of the biggest kolache selections we found. Each morning at B-Jo's Czech Bakery at Prasek's Hillje Smokehouse starts with kolache and bread dough being mixed from scratch. One ABC-13 viewer says they're the best kolaches like mom's home cooking - "Good ole German baking!" the viewer wrote.There are dozens of Kolache Factory locations around town, but if your out of state friends and family need a kolache fix, they're in luck! The Kolache Factory ships their goods! Make sure to join their Kolache Klub, and you'll be the first to get coupons and special offers.You may know Donut Haven by its old name Donut Heaven. The shop is at Beamer and Hughes and opens up early at 4:30 a.m., but they're only open through 1 p.m. People also rave about the breakfast tacos here, so maybe try a little bit of both!Take a drive out to Rosenberg in Fort Bend County and try the kolaches at Old Main Street Bakery! Just make sure you don't make the trip on a Monday or Tuesday - they'll be closed. An ABC13 viewer says the bakery uses an old fashioned true kolache recipe. The owner and executive pastry chef was born and raised in Rosenberg, so you'll be supporting a true local business!You may have driven by Pat's Donuts in Porter - ABC13 viewers say there's always a line down the feeder road in the mornings. They also say that the donuts and kolaches are worth the wait!Stop by The Original Kolache Shoppe on Telephone Road. They're open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to noon. This shop was even on the Cooking Channel when celebrity chef G. Garvin stopped by for his show.