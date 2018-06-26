A large dust cloud from Africa's Sahara Desert is moving toward Texas. This cloud can be seen on satellite today stretching across the Atlantic and into the Caribbean.Meteorologist Travis Herzog is monitoring the latest NASA projections that predict the flow of this dusty air, and he says it should start arriving Friday with the thickest concentration of dust blowing over Houston Saturday.So what does it mean for you?Travis says most of these fine dust particles will stay suspended thousands of feet above ground, turning the sky a hazy gray. For most of you, that's the only difference you'll notice, but some of you may encounter respiratory issues.A portion of this microscopic dust, known as particulate matter, does reach the ground and can penetrate deep into our lungs. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, studies have also shown chemical contaminants and microorganisms can also survive the trek across the Atlantic, but few studies have been conducted on the impact to human health.Sensitive individuals with asthma, allergies, and other lung conditions may notice flare ups over the weekend, especially after prolonged outdoor exposure. If you are concerned about the impact to your health, consider limiting your time outside over the weekend.Travis says the dust cloud will thin out starting Sunday, with noticeable improvements by July 4th as Gulf moisture generates thunderstorms to help clean out the air.There is a seasonal cycle to when African dust clouds can reach Houston. Travis says they normally track through our sky in May, June, and July.