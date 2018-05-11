Oldest Austin WWII vet gets free home repairs

America's oldest living World War II veteran got a home makeover, free of cost.Richard Overton enjoys spending his days smoking a cigar on his front porch."That's what I built it for, to sit on it," said Overton.After WWII, he moved to east Austin and has lived in the same home since 1948."I got a good neighborhood. They like me and I like them. We have each other," said Overton.Throughout the years, not much around the house has changed. That's why Meals on Wheels is stepping in to help make some renovations to the Overton home."We are doing some repairs to Mr. Overton's home so he can continue to live in it independently," said Adam Hauser from Meals on Wheels Central Texas.Over the past couple of years, the company known for feeding the elderly has now expanded their services to include home repairs."We want older adults to be able to age in place, live out the remainder of their lives in their own homes where they're most comfortable, but we want those to be healthy and safe environments for them and that's what our program does," said Hauser.The Home Depot Foundation funded the renovations by installing a walk-in shower and will make the bathroom more accessible for Mr. Overton.They rewired the home to add central heat and air, in addition to replacing his old carpet with new laminate floors."I'm glad to get it done. I'll be glad when they start and glad when they get through. That's two glads...two glads," said Overton.Overton is highly appreciative of the renovations on his home."I don't have to tell them thank you, they know I thank 'em. If I thank 'em too many times I won't have no thanks left,"said Overton.