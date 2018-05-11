SOCIETY

Oldest Austin WWII vet gets free home repairs

EMBED </>More Videos

Oldest Austin WWII vet gets free home repairs (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
America's oldest living World War II veteran got a home makeover, free of cost.

Richard Overton enjoys spending his days smoking a cigar on his front porch.

"That's what I built it for, to sit on it," said Overton.

After WWII, he moved to east Austin and has lived in the same home since 1948.

"I got a good neighborhood. They like me and I like them. We have each other," said Overton.

Throughout the years, not much around the house has changed. That's why Meals on Wheels is stepping in to help make some renovations to the Overton home.

"We are doing some repairs to Mr. Overton's home so he can continue to live in it independently," said Adam Hauser from Meals on Wheels Central Texas.
Over the past couple of years, the company known for feeding the elderly has now expanded their services to include home repairs.

"We want older adults to be able to age in place, live out the remainder of their lives in their own homes where they're most comfortable, but we want those to be healthy and safe environments for them and that's what our program does," said Hauser.

The Home Depot Foundation funded the renovations by installing a walk-in shower and will make the bathroom more accessible for Mr. Overton.

They rewired the home to add central heat and air, in addition to replacing his old carpet with new laminate floors.

"I'm glad to get it done. I'll be glad when they start and glad when they get through. That's two glads...two glads," said Overton.
Overton is highly appreciative of the renovations on his home.

"I don't have to tell them thank you, they know I thank 'em. If I thank 'em too many times I won't have no thanks left,"said Overton.
Related Topics:
societyCNNWorld War IIveteranfeel goodAustin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Katy is the best place to retire in Texas, according to new studyaCC
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
More Society
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News