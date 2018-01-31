ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

RodeoHouston compares new star-shaped stage to original

Check out the new RodeoHouston stage. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The star of RodeoHouston 2018 released a graphic comparing the new Texas-sized stage to the original concert stage.



Rodeo officials unveiled designs for a custom, star-shaped, rotating concert stage.

It will make its debut Feb. 27, 2018.

"We continue to look for new ways to improve the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo experience for our fans," Joel Cowley, Rodeo president and CEO, said in a statement. "This new state-of-the-art stage will greatly enhance the RODEOHOUSTON concert presentation and help achieve our goal of providing larger-than life experiences in NRG Park for many years to come."

The five points of the star each measure 36 feet and can be raised to create elevated performance positions.

The 48-foot diameter, rotating performance space allows concert goers to be closer to their favorite artists than ever before.

A 22-foot tall, motion-controlled LED video screen will serve as a back drop.

Garth Brooks will be the first artist to take the star stage when he opens the 2018 RodeoHouston.

RodeoHouston is scheduled from Feb. 27 - March 18.

