FOOD & DRINK

NOSTALGIA! The snacks we loved from the 90s and 2000s

EMBED </>More Videos

What was your favorite snack of the 90s/2000s? (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
What could possibly be better than grabbing a Sprite Remix bottle, squirting your favorite mystery color ketchup on a sandwich and watching TGIF?

Nothing.

In a little bit of nostalgia, we're taking a look at some of the snacks and drinks that made the late 1990s and early 2000s such a time to be alive.

SPRITE REMIX
Introduced in 2003, Sprite Remix brought three different flavors to the popular drink - from Tropical Remix, Berryclear Remix to Aruba Jam Remix. The line was discontinued in 2005.


SURGE

The citrusy soft drink disappeared in the early 2000s after huge popularity. The drink became the center of rumors that it contained a high amount of caffeine and sugar levels. Schools across the country also banned Surge in vending machines.
In 2014, the Coca-Cola Company re-introduced the drink to the market.

EZ SQUIRT Ketchup
When it comes to ketchup, you only had one option at the store: the iconic red bottle. In 2000, Heinz decided to make it interesting in the world of ketchup. The first EZ Squirt ketchup colors to make their debut were green and red.

The product failed.

DORITOS 3D's
Who can forget the 3D Doritos? Frito-Lay's new snack gained its popularity in the mid-2000s.
Related Topics:
foodenergy drinkcoca-colafoodHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Melita's Restaurant & Bar opens new location in Lazybrook
New eatery Sabor y Sazón brings Peruvian fare to Spring Branch
Tea time: Houston's 3 newest spots to grab a cup of bubble tea
CHEEZY RETURN: Planters Cheez Balls are back after 12 years
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Joe Jackson, father of Michael Jackson, dies at 89
Oil spill near Houston Ship Channel blamed on bad valve
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy retiring
Houston marks iconic DJ Screw Day on June 27
Man charged in crash that killed mother, injured 2 children
Passenger dies on United flight out of Houston
WORLD CUP: Mexico advances despite loss against Sweden
This version of 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' is incredible!
Show More
Charlottesville driver faces federal hate crime charges
Officer charged with homicide in fatal shooting of unarmed teen
FREE TESTING: HIV testing today at select Walgreens
Fort Bend museum offering free dental checkups for kids
DANGEROUS DRUG: What to know about the powerful opioid Fentanyl
More News