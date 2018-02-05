HUMAN TRAFFICKING

How to identify a human trafficking victim

EMBED </>More Videos

Warning signs of human trafficking (KTRK)

Would you know how to spot a human trafficking victim?

While each victim is different, there are some common characteristics seen by law enforcement when interacting with them.

If you see any of these red flags, do not share your concerns with the possible victim or approach any suspected human trafficker. Call police instead.

Consider how the person is living and working
  • Is the person free to come and go at home?
  • Is the person under 18 and engaged in commercial sex acts?
  • Does the person have a pimp or manager?
  • Is the person paid very little or not paid at all?
  • Does this person work long or unusual hours?
  • Are breaks allowed for this person?
  • Does this person owe a large debt and is unable to pay it off?
  • Were they recruited through false promises?
  • Do they live at a highly-secured home?

Look for signs of poor mental health or behavior
  • Are they seemingly depressed, afraid, or anxious?
  • Does the mention of police make them fearful?
  • Do they avoid eye contact?

Pay attention to their physical health
  • Do they lack health care?
  • Are they malnourished?
  • Can you see signs of physical or sexual abuse?

Are they in control of their life?
  • Do they have possessions of their own?
  • Do they lack money or a bank account?
  • Do they have their own government ID?
  • Are they allowed to speak for themselves?

Other things to look for:
  • Do they claim to be "just visiting"?
  • Are they aware of where they are?
  • Do they seem to have a lost sense of time?
  • Are their stories inconsistent?
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
Human Traffickingcrimevictimsu.s. & worldhealthmental healthsex crimessex trafficking
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HUMAN TRAFFICKING
Constables rescue teen from alleged sex trafficker in Spring
$120K paid to woman in Cinco Ranch human trafficking case
Men accused of selling teen to rabbi and other men for sex
Airline agent saves 2 girls from suspected human trafficker
Houstonian pulls underage victims out of sex trafficking
More Human Trafficking
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video