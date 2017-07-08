TEXAS NEWS

6 Serbians arrested in Greece in fatal beating of Texan, 22

EMBED </>More Videos

Six people are in custody after a tourist from Austin was beat to death in Greece.

BELGRADE, Serbia --
Serbia says six of its citizens have been arrested in Greece in the investigation into the beating death of a 22-year-old Texas man on the island of Zakynthos.

Serbia's foreign ministry said Saturday that the detained Serbs were to appear before a judge.

The family of Bakari Henderson of Austin, Texas, identified him as the victim. His family said Henderson was in Greece working on a photo shoot to launch a clothing line. Bakari graduated from the University of Arizona in May with a business degree.

Greek police say the victim was beaten to death early Friday at a bar in Lagana. Officials haven't released a possible motive for the attack.

Greek police said Friday that a 34-year-old Greek and a 32-year-old British man of Serbian origin were arrested.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldtexas newseuropebeating deathtourist
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TEXAS NEWS
2 child sex crime fugitives wanted by Crime Stoppers
Two-time prison escapee captured in Texas
Desert Storm memorial vandalized on 4th of July
Woman pleads guilty in fake registered nurse case
More texas news
NEWS
Sheriff won't let deputies carry overdose antidote
Apartment complex tries to improve reputation
3 dead in Crosby apartment fire
Suspect sought in armed robbery of SW Houston Motel 6
More News
Top Stories
Houstonians line up to meet Sen. Cruz's challenger
James Harden inks richest NBA contract extension ever
Heavy storms pop up around Houston area
3 dead in Crosby apartment fire
Apartment complex tries to improve reputation
Sheriff won't let deputies carry overdose antidote
Spin your way into an awesome weekend in Houston
Show More
A look back at Tourniquet Killer's reign of terror
Suspect sought in armed robbery of SW Houston Motel 6
What people miss about living in Texas
Shia LaBeouf arrested for public drunkenness
METRO bus driver prevents possible tragedy
More News
Top Video
Houstonians line up to meet Sen. Cruz's challenger
Apartment complex tries to improve reputation
Suspect sought in armed robbery of SW Houston Motel 6
Brothers prank call Fulshear Police Department 25 times
More Video