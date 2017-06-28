22-month-old reunited with mom after Amber Alert

A 22-month-old toddler who was sought as part of an Amber Alert reunited with his mother Wednesday after police say the boy's father took him.The child, Jesus Ludena, appeared unharmed when he was once again in his mom's arms at the Galena Park Police Department. Authorities issued the Amber Alert on Tuesday evening after receiving a call of a domestic incident in the 2200 block of 7th Street earlier in the day.The child's mother told police Alejandro Ludena, the boy's father, assaulted her and left with Jesus."He hit me with his fist like five times," said Juana Hoy, who was seen with a bandage over her left eye shortly after the reunion.Acting on a tip to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, police located the father at a Palace Inn in the northwest. He was taken into custody without incident.Alejandro is expected to face a count of burglary with intent to commit domestic violence.