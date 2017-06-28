NEWS

22-month-old reunited with mom after Amber Alert

EMBED </>More Videos

22-month-old toddler reunited with mom after Amber Alert

GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) --
A 22-month-old toddler who was sought as part of an Amber Alert reunited with his mother Wednesday after police say the boy's father took him.

The child, Jesus Ludena, appeared unharmed when he was once again in his mom's arms at the Galena Park Police Department. Authorities issued the Amber Alert on Tuesday evening after receiving a call of a domestic incident in the 2200 block of 7th Street earlier in the day.

The child's mother told police Alejandro Ludena, the boy's father, assaulted her and left with Jesus.

"He hit me with his fist like five times," said Juana Hoy, who was seen with a bandage over her left eye shortly after the reunion.

Acting on a tip to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, police located the father at a Palace Inn in the northwest. He was taken into custody without incident.

Alejandro is expected to face a count of burglary with intent to commit domestic violence.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsamber alertmissing boytexas newstoddlerGalena Park
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Tales from patients that stand to lose a lot from GOP health bill
Drywall mistaken for cocaine puts man in jail
Second suspect charged in fatal shooting of 10-month-old
2 wanted in armored car robbery in SW Houston
More News
Top Stories
Grab an umbrella: More heavy storms expected today
Drywall mistaken for cocaine puts man in jail
Futuristic light show takes over Sydney Opera House
3 things you need to make your marriage last
Man surrenders after holding child hostage in SE Houston
Second suspect charged in fatal shooting of 10-month-old
Family: Woman ran over neighbor, shot him previously
Show More
Vandals damage Golf Club of Houston with ATV
Teen accused of attacking man with pot of chili
Fmr. Friendswood cop charged with indecency with a child
Family warning others after toy battery catches fire
Serena has no interest in McEnroe's comments
More News
Top Video
Drywall mistaken for cocaine puts man in jail
Futuristic light show takes over Sydney Opera House
3 things you need to make your marriage last
Man surrenders after holding child hostage in SE Houston
More Video