NEWS

22 pounds of animal parts seized from luggage at Texas airport

EMBED </>More News Videos

Animal body parts seized in luggage

DALLAS, TX (KTRK) --
A variety of animal parts were seized from a person who was carrying it in their luggage at the Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport.

According to a press release by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 22 pounds of raw pig, chicken, and cow meat, brains, hearts, tongues, heads and other body parts were found after a person was asked to do a baggage exam after arriving from Vietnam.

The woman provided a negative customs declaration and during an inspection, agriculture specialists discovered the meat in her bag, the press release read.

"These kinds of meat products are potential carriers for harmful diseases that could result in devastating effects on our agriculture industry," said Dallas CBP Port Director Cleatus Hunt Jr.

There are restrictions on meat and meat products that people may bring to the U.S. because of the diseases it could possibly carry.

The animal parts were destroyed by steam sterilization.
Related Topics:
newsairport newsanimalschickenbizarreu.s. & worldDallas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Stolen truck smashes into CVS near River Oaks
Appeals court blocks Trump bid to reinstate immigration order
Key takeaways from ruling on Trump's immigration order
Texas bills proposed to make divorce more difficult
More News
Top Stories
Texas bills proposed to make divorce more difficult
Stretch Your Dollar: The best carpet cleaners
Stolen truck smashes into CVS near River Oaks
Exclusive video shows SUV fire in NE Houston
Police investigating two men shot in SE Houston
'My Fit Foods' announced the closure of all their stores
Nearly 200,000 evacuated near CA dam
Show More
Trump, Trudeau to discuss women in workforce
Convicted church shooter wants new federal trial
United pilot was taken off flight in Austin
KKK fliers distributed to New Jersey residents
Search intensifies for missing Baytown teen
More News
Top Video
Stolen truck smashes into CVS near River Oaks
Exclusive video shows SUV fire in NE Houston
'My Fit Foods' announced the closure of all their stores
2 girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate shootings
More Video