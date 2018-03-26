22 countries pledge to kick out Russian diplomats over poisoning of ex-spy

BEN GITTLESON
Canada and a slew of European countries on Monday vowed to boot Russian diplomats in response to the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England, just as the United States announced it was responding by expelling 60 Russian intelligence officers.

The United Kingdom earlier this month sent home 23 Russian diplomats -- after saying Russia was behind the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England -- and the following countries said today they, too, are expelling Russian diplomats -- at least 115 total:
U.S.: 60 diplomats (and it said it would close Russia's consulate in Seattle)

Ukraine: 13 diplomats

Canada: 4 diplomats (and denying three others' applications)

France: 4 diplomats

Germany: 4 diplomats

Poland: 4 diplomats

Lithuania: 3 diplomats

Czech Republic: 3 diplomats

Netherlands: 2 diplomats
Italy: 2 diplomats

Denmark: 2 diplomats

Spain: 2 diplomats

Australia: 2 diplomats

Albania: 1 diplomat

Estonia: 1 diplomat

Latvia: 1 diplomat

Romania: 1 diplomat

Finland: 1 diplomat
Croatia: 1 diplomat

Hungary: 1 diplomat

Sweden: 1 diplomat

Norway: 1 diplomat

The president of the European Community, Donald Tusk, suggested there could be more measures to come.

Russia's foreign ministry issued a statement today protesting the U.S. and European expulsions of Russian diplomats, calling it a "provocative step" and warning that Russia will respond. It did not say explicitly how it would act, but after the U.K. kicked out 23 Russians this month, Russia expelled 23 British diplomats.

Skripal and his daughter, Yulia Skripal, were found slumped over, unconscious on a park bench in the southern English town of Salisbury. The U.K. has accused Russia of bearing responsibility for the March 4 attack, which British officials say involved a military-grade nerve agent of a type developed secretly by Russia -- an assessment shared by the United States.

Russia has denied any involvement.

ABC News' Dragana Jovanovic contributed reporting from London, ABC News' Clark Bentson contributed reporting from Rome and ABC News' Patrick Reevell contributed reporting from Moscow.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Man learns fate after 28 years of sexually abusing children
Leon Jacob sentenced to life in prison in murder for hire trial
Mugshot released of NFL player Michael Bennett
Rollover crash on Eastex Freeway kills at least one
Child dies after being hit by vehicle in NW Houston
Dashcam shows deadly deputy-involved shooting of unarmed man
9,000 clinic patients possibly exposed to diseases in Galveston
Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
Show More
18-year-old drowned rescuing his younger brother
Teen fatally hit by pickup while walking to school on Hwy 6
Parents accused of abusing teen over arranged marriage
Students, parents on edge after social media threat to Bush HS
Houston's own hoping to advance to Hollywood on "American Idol"
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
More Photos