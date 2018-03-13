TRAFFIC

8 tips to help drivers avoid road rage

EMBED </>More Videos

Eight ways to avoid road rage (KTRK)

Staying safe on the road is about more than just driving skills and road conditions. Road rage is an all-too-common event, but there are steps you can take to avoid playing a role.

Plan ahead - Give yourself plenty of time on the road

Calm yourself - Listen to music you enjoy, relax your grip

Let them go - Move over if someone is tailgating you

Don't engage - Avoid eye contact with angry drivers and give them space

Be the grownup - Ignore obscene gestures

Practice polite driving - Lay off the horn

It's not you, it's them - Don't take an angry driver's aggression personally

Don't go home - If an aggressive driver follows you, drive to the nearest police station

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
trafficroad ragedriverdrivingcommutingfreeway
TRAFFIC
Wreck pushes barrier into N. Freeway HOV lane
You'll want to plan ahead to avoid this weekend's road closures
Share your traffic woes at a meeting tonight in Pearland
Deputy taken to hospital after crash on E. Belt in Pasadena
Construction widens I-10 west of Katy
More Traffic
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video