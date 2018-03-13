8 tips to help drivers avoid road rage

Staying safe on the road is about more than just driving skills and road conditions. Road rage is an all-too-common event, but there are steps you can take to avoid playing a role.- Give yourself plenty of time on the road- Listen to music you enjoy, relax your grip- Move over if someone is tailgating you- Avoid eye contact with angry drivers and give them space- Ignore obscene gestures- Lay off the horn- Don't take an angry driver's aggression personally- If an aggressive driver follows you, drive to the nearest police station