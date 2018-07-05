Lee's Fried Chicken and Donuts: Restauranteur Lee Ellis' fried chicken sandwiches feature two fried chicken tenders served on a potato bun, you pick the style of sandwich. All sandwiches are $6.95.

Restauranteur Lee Ellis' fried chicken sandwiches feature two fried chicken tenders served on a potato bun, you pick the style of sandwich. All sandwiches are $6.95. King's Bierhaus: King's Bierhaus in the Heights is offering Oma's secret family fried chicken recipe with mixed greens and Austrian potato salad for a special price of $10 (regular $13) on July 6.

King's Bierhaus in the Heights is offering Oma's secret family fried chicken recipe with mixed greens and Austrian potato salad for a special price of $10 (regular $13) on July 6. Conservatory Underground and Chicken Box Delicious: Conservatory Underground Beer Garden & Food Hall is hosting a fried chicken pop-up with Chicken Box Delicious from 5 to 8 p.m.

Conservatory Underground Beer Garden & Food Hall is hosting a fried chicken pop-up with Chicken Box Delicious from 5 to 8 p.m. Lucille's: Lucille's, a locally-owned restaurant specializing in well-refined Southern cuisine, is offering a family-style dinner with a bucket of their famous "Yardbird" along with four sides on Thursday, July 6 and Friday, July 7 during dinner. The cost is $30 per person, which excludes tax and gratuity and requires a minimum of two people. Space is limited and reservations are required. Please call 713-568-2505 to reserve your table.

Lucille's, a locally-owned restaurant specializing in well-refined Southern cuisine, is offering a family-style dinner with a bucket of their famous "Yardbird" along with four sides on Thursday, July 6 and Friday, July 7 during dinner. The cost is $30 per person, which excludes tax and gratuity and requires a minimum of two people. Space is limited and reservations are required. Please call 713-568-2505 to reserve your table. Pax Americana: Pax Americana will offer their Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit made with fried, free-range chicken and a buttermilk biscuit for dinner exclusively on Thursday, July 6 in honor of National Fried Chicken Day! This item is normally only available on their Sunday brunch menu and it is a serious customer favorite.

Pax Americana will offer their Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit made with fried, free-range chicken and a buttermilk biscuit for dinner exclusively on Thursday, July 6 in honor of National Fried Chicken Day! This item is normally only available on their Sunday brunch menu and it is a serious customer favorite. Luby's: Luby's will be running a $6 Fried Chicken LuAnn platter on Thursday, July 6.

Luby's will be running a $6 Fried Chicken LuAnn platter on Thursday, July 6. Frenchy's: This is one of Houston's favorite places for fried chicken and has been serving the Bayou City a taste of southern comfort with a bold, in-your-face Creole spice for nearly 50 years. We checked with Frenchy's and they didn't inform us of any special deals, but their daily prices are always affordable.

This is one of Houston's favorite places for fried chicken and has been serving the Bayou City a taste of southern comfort with a bold, in-your-face Creole spice for nearly 50 years. We checked with Frenchy's and they didn't inform us of any special deals, but their daily prices are always affordable. Ruggles Black: Ruggles Black is toasting National Fried Chicken Day with complimentary glass of champagne with your Paleo Fried Chicken order!

Ruggles Black is toasting National Fried Chicken Day with complimentary glass of champagne with your Paleo Fried Chicken order! Union Kitchen: Get your fried chicken lunchtime fix at all three Union Kitchen locations. Enjoy breaded boneless chicken breast with cream gravy, mashed potatoes and vegetables. You can also get fried chicken in salad form with the Country Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad.

Get your fried chicken lunchtime fix at all three Union Kitchen locations. Enjoy breaded boneless chicken breast with cream gravy, mashed potatoes and vegetables. You can also get fried chicken in salad form with the Country Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad. Killen's Restaurants: Ronnie Killen turns out epic fried chicken, just like his grandmother used to make at Killen's STQ and Killen's Steakhouse. The perfectly seasoned, juicy bird is available every Tuesday-Sunday for dinner at Killen's Barbecue. It's also offered at lunch on Sundays. It is served with two sides and is $16.

Ronnie Killen turns out epic fried chicken, just like his grandmother used to make at Killen's STQ and Killen's Steakhouse. The perfectly seasoned, juicy bird is available every Tuesday-Sunday for dinner at Killen's Barbecue. It's also offered at lunch on Sundays. It is served with two sides and is $16. Dish Society: Chicken and Biscuits! Get your fix at breakfast weekdays or brunch on weekends at Dish Society. Enjoy two fluffy house buttermilk biscuits topped with crunchy fried cage-free chicken and creamy house gravy for $11.50. For a healthier take, order up a Kale Chicken Caesar Salad featuring local kale and cabbage tossed with a house Caesar, crispy corn nuts and Parmesan, topped with chunks of fried cage-free chicken for $12.50.

Chicken and Biscuits! Get your fix at breakfast weekdays or brunch on weekends at Dish Society. Enjoy two fluffy house buttermilk biscuits topped with crunchy fried cage-free chicken and creamy house gravy for $11.50. For a healthier take, order up a Kale Chicken Caesar Salad featuring local kale and cabbage tossed with a house Caesar, crispy corn nuts and Parmesan, topped with chunks of fried cage-free chicken for $12.50. Harold's Restaurant Bar and Terrace: Chef Antoine Ware's fried chicken has been on the Harold's menu since day one. The signature fried chicken is dipped in his secret brine and battered in what he calls the 3-2-1 (3 parts corn flour, 2 parts cornmeal and 1 part flour). The chicken is crunchy and crispy on the outside, and tender and juicy on the inside.

Chef Antoine Ware's fried chicken has been on the Harold's menu since day one. The signature fried chicken is dipped in his secret brine and battered in what he calls the 3-2-1 (3 parts corn flour, 2 parts cornmeal and 1 part flour). The chicken is crunchy and crispy on the outside, and tender and juicy on the inside. Island Grill: Island Grill in Rice Village will offer the fried chicken honey biscuit all day on July 6. It's usually only available during breakfast.

Pollo Campero: Known for its flavor-to-the-bone fried chicken recipe is offering 50 percent off all personal chicken meals from July 5 - July 7.

Frenchy's: Through July 9, purchase the Campus Special combo for a discounted price. The discount will then be donated to UNCF.

National Fried Chicken Day is July 6, and many Houston area restaurants are offering deals and specials to celebrate. Get ready for a cluckin' good meal!