Avoid these times if you plan on hitting the road this July 4th holiday

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you are making plans to hit the road this Fourth of July holiday, get ready for a crowd.

AAA says 3.4 million Texans will travel this Independence Day holiday, and most of them will be driving, and that means a lot of traffic.

Using data from Google, we can show you the best and worst times to hit the road, so you aren't caught up in crowds and congestion.

The best time to travel is Tuesday before 6 a.m.

Since the Fourth of July falls smack dab in the middle of the week, your best time to leave is between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., according to Google.

The worst time to be driving on the July 4th is mid-afternoon, around 3 p.m., when people are trying to meet up for barbecues and pool time.

And don't forget fireworks equal gridlock.

Plan for big delays from 10 p.m. to midnight when the crowds clear out from fireworks displays around town.

SEE ALSO: CITGO Freedom Over Texas
