Don your red, white and blue and get ready to celebrate America!To celebrate our freedom and everything that makes America great, we compiled a list of all the festivals, parades, fireworks and fun to make this year's July 4th a blast!Star-Spangled Salute with The Houston SymphonyThe Cynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionGates open at 8 p.m.Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Join other Houstonians in this patriotic celebration in downtown Houston. Fireworks will light the sky while country music star, Chris Young, headlines the musical performances, which also include Cupid and the Dance Party Express and The Mavericks. Tickets are $8 online and $10 at the door.Miller Outdoor Theater8:30 p.m.An evening of patriotic music from the Houston Symphony followed by fireworks.21300 Interstate 45, Spring, TXFireworks start at 9:15 p.m.Fireworks, music, games and much more!Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Unique blend of American history and fun for the entire family.Presented by Texas Children's Hospital West CampusLaCenterra at Cinco Ranch23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., KatyFreddy Cruz with 104.1 KRBE will host the event kicking off at 5 p.m. with live music performances by Velvet Touch, Buck Yeager Band and Level One Band. The evening includes music, games for the kids, food and culminates with the fireworks show around 9:15 p.m.The Square at Memorial City, Houston5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Celebrate the 4th with 20,000 pounds of snow, ice sculpture demonstrations and frozen treats. Plus, Houston's premier 80's tribute band The Ruxpins will be playing.12:00 p.m.Good ole' fashioned kid fun.Seabourne Creek Nature Park3831 Highway 36 South6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Carnival, wagon rides, food, live music and fireworks.Jimmy Burke Activity Center5:00 p.m. fireworks at 8:30 p.m.Prizes awards to the most patriotic viewing area for the fireworks.Parade and day program 10:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.Night program 7:30 p.m.Fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m.Kingwood Town Center Park2:00 p.m.Live music, food, kid's fun and more. Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.Kings Harbor Waterfront Village7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Buffalo Run Park6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Free family fun and activities. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.Decorate your float, golf cart, bicycle, outfits and join the parade. Line up by 5:15 p.m. parade begins at 6:00 p.m. Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.Pearland High School Football Stadium6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Rex Meador Park, SeabrookTexas Avenue Park5:00 p.m.Begins and ends at The Woodlands United Methodist Church9:00 a.m.All township pools will be free to residents from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and special activities from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.Fireworks launched from multiple locations throughout The Woodlands6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Karbach Brewery7:30 p.m.Platypus Brewing12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.Town Center Park3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.CityCentreMarvel at a 15-minute firework display with live music from the Texas Unlimited Band from 7:00 p.m. to 11 p.m.Let freedom ring at Galveston's annual Independence Day Celebration, which features a parade of floats, decorated military vehicles, and performers, followed by a 20-minute firework show over the Gulf.7:30 p.m.Celebrate America's Independence at Kemah Boardwalk with live music and a Patriotic firework show over the Galveston Bay.9:30 p.m.