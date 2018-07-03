HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Don your red, white and blue and get ready to celebrate America!
To celebrate our freedom and everything that makes America great, we compiled a list of all the festivals, parades, fireworks and fun to make this year's July 4th a blast!
July 3
4th of July in the Woodlands
Star-Spangled Salute with The Houston Symphony
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Gates open at 8 p.m.
July 4
CITGO Freedom Over Texas
Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks
4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Join other Houstonians in this patriotic celebration in downtown Houston. Fireworks will light the sky while country music star, Chris Young, headlines the musical performances, which also include Cupid and the Dance Party Express and The Mavericks. Tickets are $8 online and $10 at the door.
ExxonMobil Summer Symphony Nights - Star Spangled Salute
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:30 p.m.
An evening of patriotic music from the Houston Symphony followed by fireworks.
Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown
21300 Interstate 45, Spring, TX
Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
Fireworks, music, games and much more!
4th of July Celebration at Bayou Bend
Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Unique blend of American history and fun for the entire family.
LaCenterra's 4th of July Celebration
Presented by Texas Children's Hospital West Campus
LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch
23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy
Freddy Cruz with 104.1 KRBE will host the event kicking off at 5 p.m. with live music performances by Velvet Touch, Buck Yeager Band and Level One Band. The evening includes music, games for the kids, food and culminates with the fireworks show around 9:15 p.m.
Fourth of July: Snow & Ice Celebration at Memorial City
The Square at Memorial City, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Celebrate the 4th with 20,000 pounds of snow, ice sculpture demonstrations and frozen treats. Plus, Houston's premier 80's tribute band The Ruxpins will be playing.
Kid-pendence Day at the Children's Museum of Houston
12:00 p.m.
Good ole' fashioned kid fun.
Family 4th in Rosenberg
Seabourne Creek Nature Park
3831 Highway 36 South
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Carnival, wagon rides, food, live music and fireworks.
4th Fest in Deer Park
Jimmy Burke Activity Center
5:00 p.m. fireworks at 8:30 p.m.
Prizes awards to the most patriotic viewing area for the fireworks.
Friendswood July 4th Celebration
Parade and day program 10:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Night program 7:30 p.m.
Fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m.
Kingwood July 4th Festival and Fireworks
Kingwood Town Center Park
2:00 p.m.
Live music, food, kid's fun and more. Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.
July 4th Fireworks and Concert
Kings Harbor Waterfront Village
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Missouri City 4th of July Celebration
Buffalo Run Park
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free family fun and activities. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
Annual 4th of July Parade and Festivities Nassau Bay
Decorate your float, golf cart, bicycle, outfits and join the parade. Line up by 5:15 p.m. parade begins at 6:00 p.m. Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.
Celebration of Freedom
Pearland High School Football Stadium
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Fourth of July Kids' Parade
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Rex Meador Park, Seabrook
Webster 4th of July Celebration
Texas Avenue Park
5:00 p.m.
South Country's 43rd Annual 4th of July Parade
Begins and ends at The Woodlands United Methodist Church
9:00 a.m.
The Woodlands Splash Day
All township pools will be free to residents from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and special activities from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Red, Hot & Blue Festival and Fireworks Extravaganza
Fireworks launched from multiple locations throughout The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Wings of Freedom 5K and Family Run
Karbach Brewery
7:30 p.m.
July 4th Block Party
Platypus Brewing
12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
July 4th Fireworks
Town Center Park
3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular
CityCentre
Marvel at a 15-minute firework display with live music from the Texas Unlimited Band from 7:00 p.m. to 11 p.m.
179th City of Galveston Celebration Independence Day Parade and Fireworks
Let freedom ring at Galveston's annual Independence Day Celebration, which features a parade of floats, decorated military vehicles, and performers, followed by a 20-minute firework show over the Gulf.
7:30 p.m.
Fourth of July Celebration at Kemah Boardwalk
Celebrate America's Independence at Kemah Boardwalk with live music and a Patriotic firework show over the Galveston Bay.
9:30 p.m.