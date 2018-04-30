21 killed, including 3 journalists, in Afghan suicide bombing

A pair of suicide bombings in Afghanistan have killed at least 21 people, including three journalists, according to the country's health ministry.The Afghan government said Monday's first explosion in Kabul, the country's capital, came from an attacker who was on a motorcycle. When journalists responded to cover the first explosion, a second attacker dressed as a journalist got close to the scene and detonated a second blast among the reporters, the health ministry said.In addition to the dead, the government also confirmed 27 people were wounded, including three other journalists.Among the dead was Shah Marai, a longtime photographer for Agence France-Presse (AFP). A reporter and cameraman for Afghan television network 1TV were also killed in the blast, the health ministry confirmed.No one had claimed responsibility for the attack in the immediate aftermath. The number of attacks have stepped up in Afghanistan recently, including an ambulance bomb that killed 50 on April 22 and six people, including two soldiers, who were killed in a car bombing on Saturday, according to The Associated Press.