Last weekend to visit Menil Collection before it closes for 8 months

The Menil Collection closing for renovation (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A portion of the Menil Collection will be closed for eight months while its pine floors are sanded and refinished, according to a spokesperson at the museum.

After 30 years of use, the floor will be restored to the appearance it initially had when the building first opened. During this renovation, the Menil will also complete an update of its fire detection sensors.

The work is scheduled to begin Feb. 26.

The Menil Collection will temporarily close its historic, Renzo Piano-designed main museum building at 1533 Sul Ross St, while the other art buildings, bookstore and green spaces will remain open to the public. These buildings will continue to operate during regular hours 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. The Bistro Menil's hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

The Menil Collection is an art museum located in Houston. The main building houses the permanent collection and special exhibitions. It anchors a campus with three other museum buildings: two dedicated to single artists and the third to installation projects. A fourth for a drawing institute is under construction.

