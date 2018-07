Try all 32 Houston splash pads this summer

Jaycee Park has a playground to also help keep the kids entertained.

Aron Ledet Park- 6500 Antoine

Blueridge Park - 5600 Court Road

Burnett Bayland Park - 6200 Chimney Rock

Cullen Park - 19008 Saums Road

Dodson Lake - 9010 Dodson

Edgewood Park - 5803 Bellfort

Ervan Chew Park - 4502 Dunlavy

Gutierrez Park - 7900 Flaxman

Hackberry Park - 7777 S. Dairy Ashford

Herman Brown Park - 400 Mercury

Hermann Park - 6001 Fannin

Hidalgo Park - 7000 Avenue Q

Jaycee Park - 1300 Seamist

Levy Park - 3801 Eastside St

Marian Park - 11000 S. Gessner

McClendon - 3770 Summit Valley Dr

Melrose Park - 12200 Melrose Park Road

Montie Beach Park - 915 Northwood

Nieto Park - 500 Port

Park at Palm Center - 5400 Griggs Road

Settegast Park - 3000 Garrow

Shady Lane Park - 10220 Shady Lane

Stuebner Airline Park - 9201 Veterans Memorial

Tony Marron Park - 808 N. York

Wiley Park - 1414 Gillette

Nottingham Park - 14205 Kimberley Lane

McClendon Park - 3770 Summit Valley Drive

Menard Park - 2222 28th Street, Galveston

Clear Lake Park - 5001 E NASA Pkwy, Seabrook

Schreiber "Flagship" Park - 3134 83rd Street, Galveston

Depot Park - 201 South Elm, Tomball, TX 77375

Splash Pad at RiverPark - 5875 Summit Creek, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Richwood Municipal Work- 600 Audubon Woods, Richwood, TX, 77531

Where you can find free splash pads around time.

Free fun in the sun! We are talking about splash pads.Houston has more than 25 splash pads to keep your kids cool and entertained this summer.Jaycee Park in northwest Houston is a good spot. This park also has a playground and it's an easy place to watch the kids.Marian Park in southwest Houston has a water "sprayground." Parents say what's great about this one is it has a shady area so they can avoid the sun but keep their eyes on the kids.Closer into town, in Montrose, Ervan Chew Park has it all. It has a playground, picnic area, soccer and baseball fields, but the star in the summer is the splash pad. A simple push of a button activates the sprinklers.In west Houston, Cullen Park is a big space with a colorful play surface and multiple geyser and spray fixtures. Plus, there's a pavilion nearby so you can picnic, too.The Downtown Aquarium is another free option for you.Heading to the southwest side of town, enjoy the River Park Splash Pad equipped with giant fountains, dumping buckets and a misting rainbow. They are closed for maintenance every Tuesday until noon.If you're in the southeast side, check out the Kemah Boardwalk. You can eat ice cream, listen to live bands and let your kids run and play.There's no entry fee to the boardwalk, so the splash pad is the cherry on top.Here are some of the other splash pads we found in and around Houston: Big Kids Small City has a great review of a number of these splash pads if you want to know more of what to expect before you check them out.You can also get the full list of splash pads in areas such as The Woodlands, Deer Park, Friendswood and Pearland on the